Weekend fire burns 163 acres in Allisonia

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Despite recent rains, low humidity and warm weather combined with other factors over the weekend to help a forest fire in Allisonia consume 163 acres.

Brad Wright, mitigation specialist for Virginia Department of Forestry (DOF), said firefighters were dispatched to the scene of the “Irish Mountain Fire” at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. However, due to the remoteness of the fire, it took some time to pin down its location and get manpower and equipment in place.

The fire had burned about 25 acres when the first unit arrived on the scene, Wright estimated. Firefighters, about 50 total, battled the blaze around the clock until the operation came to an end about 5 p.m. Sunday.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on April 11, 2017.

Comments

comments