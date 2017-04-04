VT, RU students killed in Wythe crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

WYTHE COUNTY — Two students attending Virginia Tech and Radford University were killed Friday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Wythe County.

According to Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller, Paige M. Neubauer, a 21-year-old Virginia Tech student from Virginia Beach, was southbound when her Honda Insight crossed the median just after 10 p.m. and struck a Honda Civic head-on.

The force of the impact caused the Insight to spin around in the interstate. It was then struck by a Ford F-150 pickup truck. Neubauer, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene after being ejected from her car.

A passenger in the Honda also died at the scene. She was identified as 21-year-old Bridgett J. Oliver, a Radford University student from New Castle. Radford University student Rachel E. Jones, 22, of New Castle, was driving the Honda. She was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

A 46-year-old Georgia man, who was driving the pickup truck, and his three passengers received minor injuries. They were transported to LewisGale Hospital Pulaski for treatment.

The crash occurred at mile marker 83.

