VT Day of Remembrance is Sunday

BLACKSBURG – U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) will provide remarks during Virginia Tech’s University Commemoration event at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the April 16 Memorial on the Drillfield.

Kaine, who served as governor of Virginia in 2007, will be joined by Virginia Tech President Tim Sands at the event, which will include the reading of the names and brief biographies of each of the 32 lives that were lost 10 years ago.

The University Commemoration event, as well as the candlelight vigil which will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the April 16 Memorial on the Drillfield, will be streamed live from the university homepage.

On Sunday morning, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Sands and President Emeritus Charles Steger will participate in the wreath-laying ceremony at the April 16 Memorial a few minutes prior to 9:43 a.m. This ceremony will coincide with a statewide moment of silence.

Students and alumni will provide remarks at the student-led candlelight vigil at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Thirty-two remembrance candles will be lit from the single flame of the ceremonial candle. Acapella singers will perform, and the ceremony will conclude with Echo Taps followed by 32 minutes of silence.

The university will provide candles to those attending the evening vigil.

The April 16 Memorial will be temporarily closed to the public during some of the university events held throughout the weekend.

Should inclement weather become a factor Friday through Sunday, updates and announcements will be posted to the university homepage and will be shared using university social media channels.

Because many of the Day of Remembrance events will be held on or near the Drillfield, vehicular traffic will be limited on Drillfield Drive and Blacksburg Transit routes will be affected.

Starting Friday, at 5 p.m. the north side (Burruss Hall side) of Drillfield Drive will be closed to traffic and will reopen Monday morning. At 7 p.m. the north side of Drillfield Drive will be closed to Blacksburg Transit traffic until Monday morning, and at 7:30 p.m., all of Drillfield Drive (north and south sides) will be closed to all traffic and Blacksburg Transit until Monday morning.

Those attending events over the weekend are asked to park at the Perry Street parking deck or the Perry Street surface lots. The North End Center parking garage will be open to the public starting Friday at 6 p.m.

By 10 p.m. Friday, all cars must be removed from parking spaces on Drillfield Drive.

For more information on Day of Remembrance events, visit the We Remember website.

