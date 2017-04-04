Vera Lee Shelor Terry

Vera Lee Shelor Terry, 79, of Pulaski, Va., died Friday, March 31, 2107 in the NRV Medical Center, Radford, Va.

She was born May 2, 1937, in Pulaski, the daughter of the late Dorsey Shelor and Dora Vipperman Shelor. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Wilma Dalton. She was a graduate of Pulaski High School Class of 1955. She was a retired secretary/court reporter for the Pulaski County Circuit Court.

Surviving are husband Hubert Terry; son Travis Terry; brother and sister-in-law Clifford and Elizabeth (Tar) Shelor; brother-in-law Bill Dalton; and nieces and nephews Teresa Dalton King, Janice Dalton Linkous, Trevor Shelor, Derik Shelor and other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. today (Tuesday) at the Stevens Funeral Chapel, with Elder Tim McGrady officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va. Visiting was Monday, April 3, at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on April 4, 2017.

Comments

comments