Vance Clayton Brunk

Vance Clayton Brunk, 87, of Pulaski, Va., went to be with the Lord Saturday, April 8, 2017.

He was born May 27, 1929, in Bland County, Va., the son of the late Houston and Geona Davis Brunk of Bland. He was also preceded in death by a son, Jack C. Brunk.

Surviving are his wife, Naomi D. Brunk; daughters Katherine B. (Kathy) and Rickey Roberts, and Dreama D. and Junior Redd; four grandchildren; one stepgrandson; five great-grandsons; one step-great-granddaughter; and granddog B.J. Redd.

Funeral services were held 11 a.m. today (Tuesday) at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with Harold Cox officiating. Burial followed in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin, Va., with VFW Post #1184 conducting the military graveside rites. Visiting was Monday evening at the funeral home.

Arrangements were by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on April 11, 2017.

