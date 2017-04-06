Widgetized Section

Unique public art tour, photo contest kick off

FLOYD – A county-wide, year-long exhibit of public art by the Floyd Center for the Arts kicks off this weekend.

“Art Works for Us,” a program completing its second year, is a seven-site tour with artists and/or hosts at each site to discuss the unique public art program. The event is 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The seven artworks and host venues are:

  • “Hallelujah” by Charlie Brouwer at Mt. Elbert United Methodist Church
  • “Park Bench Visitor” by Citizens Construction Team at Citizens Cooperative Telephone
  • “Green Man” by Patricia and Cameron Woodruff at The Green Man Inn
  • “Pillar of the Community” by Nikki Pynn at the Floyd Center for the Arts
  • “Ascent II” by Jackson Martin at the corner of Barberry and Woods Gap Road
  • “Love Blooms” by Annie Badger at Skyline Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
  • “Core Samples” by Carrie Gault and Donna Cole at Chantilly Farm

Written by: Editor on April 6, 2017.

