Unique public art tour, photo contest kick off

FLOYD – A county-wide, year-long exhibit of public art by the Floyd Center for the Arts kicks off this weekend.

“Art Works for Us,” a program completing its second year, is a seven-site tour with artists and/or hosts at each site to discuss the unique public art program. The event is 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The seven artworks and host venues are:

“Hallelujah” by Charlie Brouwer at Mt. Elbert United Methodist Church

“Park Bench Visitor” by Citizens Construction Team at Citizens Cooperative Telephone

“Green Man” by Patricia and Cameron Woodruff at The Green Man Inn

“Pillar of the Community” by Nikki Pynn at the Floyd Center for the Arts

“Ascent II” by Jackson Martin at the corner of Barberry and Woods Gap Road

“Love Blooms” by Annie Badger at Skyline Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

“Core Samples” by Carrie Gault and Donna Cole at Chantilly Farm

Written by: Editor on April 6, 2017.

