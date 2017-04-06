Unique public art tour, photo contest kick off
FLOYD – A county-wide, year-long exhibit of public art by the Floyd Center for the Arts kicks off this weekend.
“Art Works for Us,” a program completing its second year, is a seven-site tour with artists and/or hosts at each site to discuss the unique public art program. The event is 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The seven artworks and host venues are:
- “Hallelujah” by Charlie Brouwer at Mt. Elbert United Methodist Church
- “Park Bench Visitor” by Citizens Construction Team at Citizens Cooperative Telephone
- “Green Man” by Patricia and Cameron Woodruff at The Green Man Inn
- “Pillar of the Community” by Nikki Pynn at the Floyd Center for the Arts
- “Ascent II” by Jackson Martin at the corner of Barberry and Woods Gap Road
- “Love Blooms” by Annie Badger at Skyline Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
- “Core Samples” by Carrie Gault and Donna Cole at Chantilly Farm
Written by: Editor on April 6, 2017.
