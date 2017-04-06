Two injured in Giles truck crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

NARROWS — A driver received minor injuries and his passenger was airlifted from the scene Tuesday evening when their tractor-trailer flipped over a concrete barrier at The Bluffs on Route 460.

According to Virginia State Police, the truck was westbound when it ran off the left side of the highway, struck a guardrail and overturned over the concrete barrier. The trailer ruptured, dumping its load of plastic crates into the eastbound lanes of Route 460.

The driver, an adult male, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. However, his adult male passenger was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the 5:30 p.m. wreck remains under investigation.

Written by: Editor on April 6, 2017.

Comments

comments