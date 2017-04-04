Town lauds FOPC tonight

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Friends of Peak Creek (FOPC) and West Main Street soil analysis are on the agenda for tonight’s regular monthly meeting of Pulaski Town Council.

In a resolution of appreciation being presented to FOPC, the town acknowledges the all-volunteer, non-profit organization’s accomplishments since incorporating in 2013.

FOPC is credited with contributing labor and funds to several projects that include decking the Iron Bridge with a pedestrian walkway; promoting the overall health of the creek by labeling street and storm drains; holding several trash pickups each year; removing vegetation from the creek wall; and successfully applying for a birding trail designation for Dora Trail.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on April 4, 2017.

Comments

comments