Tommy Thomas, 66, of Dublin, Va., passed on Monday, April 24, 2017.

He was born Nov. 30, 1950.

Tommy was well known in the county for the many years he worked with youth in coaching football, baseball and soccer, where he gained much satisfaction in watching the kids excel. Tommy retired from the Department of Corrections where he worked for 25 years. He then enjoyed buying and restoring an assortment of vehicles. His passion was his family and his pets, Shadow and Appolo.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jo Thomas; sons Nathan Thomas of Pulaski, Va., and Seth Thomas and fiancé Janie Jarels of Dublin; granddaughter Nikki Thomas of Pulaski; and sister Linda Richardson of Burlington, N.C.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Thornspring Cemetery, Pulaski.

