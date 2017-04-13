Think before hopping on the bunny-buying trail

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

They’re soft, cuddly, adorable and, in the past half a decade or so, have become a popular house pet — often impulse purchased at Easter.

But a local expert on domesticated bunny rabbits recommends careful thought go into the decision to buy a rabbit and bring it into the home.

“Rabbits make excellent pets, and I don’t want to dissuade people from getting rabbits, but I want them to educate themselves before they do,” says Julie Williams, a licensed veterinary technician with Humane Society of Pulaski County and Dublin Animal Hospital.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on April 13, 2017.

Comments

comments