Thefts, probation missteps draw prison time

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Dublin man learned on his 31st birthday Wednesday that he will be serving five years in prison.

Kevin Derek Ramsey was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison for burglarizing a house, stealing thousands of dollars worth of products from his employer and violating probation. However, all but five years was suspended.

Ramsey was convicted in November of breaking and entering, grand larceny and embezzlement charges. It was those convictions that triggered probation violation charges on five past burglary and larceny convictions.

Written by: Editor on April 20, 2017.

