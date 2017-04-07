The hairdresser

by Pat Farrell

I was feeling pretty good about myself. Letting my hair go “natural” was so empowering, until I looked in the mirror. Yikes!

That brownish clay/gray color didn’t seem to do anything but make me look older and made me feel even worse. But, I reminded myself that I was so …. natural. Authentic. Real. And imagine the money I saved by not coloring my hair and instead embraced authenticity.

Thinking I just needed a different style, I decided to try a new hairdresser. That’s how I met the most wonderful stylist and learned another lesson about gifts and passions.

“Jane, what do you think about my hair?” I asked, thinking she would offer advice on the length or layers.

“It’s dull and boring,” she responded in the sweetest but most matter-of-fact sort of way as she pulled her fingers through the short layers of my style.

“But Jane,” I cried, “It’s my natural color. Why would God allow a woman to become so dull and boring as she naturally grows older?”

Her bright eyes widened, and her face broke into the most joyful smile. “FOR ME!” she exclaimed. “For me! I love to color hair! It’s what I do! It’s who I am!”

I got it. Thank you, Jane. You reminded me once again of all God’s wonderfully distributed gifts. I’m so glad you color hair. And color me she did. I love my blonde highlights, and I love it that Jane has such a passion for helping women look their best.

“…but each man has his own gift from God. One has this gift and one the other.” 1 Corinthians 7:7

Pat Farrell is a CEP life coach and certified lay minister for the Wytheville District United Methodist Church She can be reached at pat@patfarrellcoach.com or 276-223-8210.

Written by: Editor on April 7, 2017.

