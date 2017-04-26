Supervisors, school board spar over future

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

With the fate of Pulaski County’s two middle schools hanging in the balance, Monday evening’s board of supervisors meeting turned into a sometimes-heated discourse on the best way to approach and pay for a project to consolidate the schools.

But the middle school topic wasn’t even on the agenda, and a remark by one supervisor drew boos from a crowd of 70-plus patrons, the majority of which advocated building a consolidated middle school.

Citizen remarks came at the end of the regularly scheduled monthly meeting, during the open comments period. Those comments set the stage for a candid discussion between supervisors chair Andy McCready, supervisor Joe Guthrie and school board chair Timothy Hurst.

