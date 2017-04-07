State Park has activities to shake off winter blues

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

After months of being cooped up inside, it’s time to break out and shake off those winter blues at Claytor Lake State Park.

The park, on State Park Road in Dublin, has a wealth of family-friendly guided and self-guided programs slated for April — and the rest of summer — designed to get you outdoors and moving.

Just like some people get a little out of shape during the winter parks need a little sprucing up come spring, too. April 1 through May 31 is Stewardship Virginia at Virginia’s State Parks, including Claytor Lake, so volunteers are needed to get the park ready for summer visitors.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on April 7, 2017.

Comments

comments