Southwest Times cited for newspaper excellence in state competition

RICHMOND — The Southwest Times received 18 news and advertising excellence awards Saturday night at the annual Virginia Press Association Better Newspaper Contest awards banquet held at the Hilton Richmond Hotel.

The prestigious statewide awards were presented for work in advertising, page design, writing categories and specialty sections during the 2016 calendar year. Twenty-one daily newspapers were eligible to compete, and were divided into three divisions based on circulation figures.

The 18 awards earned for 2016 were the most earned in a competition year, and brings to 41 the number of state awards The Southwest Times has received in the past three years (13 in 2014 and 10 in 2015).

The Southwest Times, with a circulation of 5,330, competed in the division with the most newspapers represented and against those with circulation of up to 19,999, including dailies in Charlottesville (18,760 circulation), Culpeper (5,500), Danville (15,900), Martinsville (14,700), Petersburg (11,500), Staunton (15,600), Strasburg (10,400), Suffolk (11,000) and Waynesboro (5,700), and the twice-weekly newspaper for Virginia Tech (10,000).

Judging of entries was done by members of the New Jersey Press Association.

First-place awards

The Southwest Times received first-place recognition in four advertising categories and two news categories:

Entertainment advertising (Pulaski Theatre), Emily Cress and Brenda Adams. The judges praised the advertising layout for its “great use of space for the amount of information,” and called it “very eye-catching.”

Lifestyles advertising (Anytime Fitness), Angie Repass and Cortney Adkins.

Small space advertising (Maxim Eyes), Emily Cress and Brenda Adams.

Single-sheet inserts (Pulaski County High School Homecoming), Emily Cress, Brenda Adams and Dave Gravely.

Agriculture page design, Angie Repass and Lynn Adams

Feature Writing, Melinda Williams. A feature about how sweets played a role in the history of the Glenn building in downtown Pulaski, tracing it from Thelma Helton Glenn and a penny candy counter at J.R. Glenn Merchandising to her granddaughter, Meredith Glenn McGrady, and the current Blue Ridge Fudge Lady. The judges placed it at the top of the list, calling it “a ‘sweet’ story that really kept my interest, regardless of the longer length of the story.” The judges praised Williams, noting that it “looks like you did a lot of research, interviewed the right people and spent a lot of time on the story, so great job! You really made me want to eat chocolate, too.”

Second-place awards

Four second-place advertising and two news awards were received by The Southwest Times.

Self-promotion (50Plus magazine, summer edition), a quality-of-life magazine targeting an over-50 audience, Brenda Adams, Lynn Adams, Emily Cress, Angie Repass, Cortney Adkins and Dave Gravely.

Education and churches advertising (New River Community College), Emily Cress and Brenda Adams. In honoring this ad, the judges said the “design is creatively simple, and delivers the message in a clean and modern look.”

Entertainment advertising (New River Valley Fair), Emily Cress and Cortney Adkins. The judges hailed the ad for its “nice use of space and graphics.”

Real estate advertising (Century 21), Emily Cress and Brenda Adams.

Entertainment page design, Angie Repass and Lynn Adams

Specialty pages (outdoor), Angie Repass

Third-place awards

The Southwest Times garnered four third-place advertising and two news awards.

Food and drug advertising (Sal’s Jr.), Emily Cress and Brenda Adams.

Professional/technology services advertising (Maxim Eyes), Emily Cress and Brenda Adams. The judges simply said, “nice job – congratulations!”

Real estate advertising (Century 21), Emily Cress and Brenda Adams.

Slick publications (50Plus magazine, spring edition), Brenda Adams, Lynn Adams, Emily Cress, Angie Cress, Cortney Adkins and Dave Gravely.

Headline writing (“The sound of Musick,” about PAT executive director Monica Musick; “This day really rocks,” Old Rock Day; “Bye, bye birdies,” ridding Pulaski of vultures; “Police picking up ‘poo’ patrols,” downtown efforts to clean up after pets; and “Chairman of the bored,” treestand tedium for deer hunters), Lynn Adams

Specialty sections (Left-handed edition), Brenda Adams and Lynn Adams. The judges cited the special section as “such a unique idea! Love the layout (for left-handers), plus several story ideas focused around left-handers.”

“The number one priority for The Southwest Times – whether in the newsroom or in the advertising department – is to be the premiere information source for our readership and for Southwest Virginia on multiple platforms – print, mobile and digital,” said Brenda Adams, publisher for The Southwest Times. “It’s an honor for members of our staff and leadership to be recognized in the Virginia Press Association Better Newspaper Contest for their tireless efforts to serve our community and our readers. It’s exciting to be recognized in so many categories. I appreciate the time and effort that goes into creating a quality product everyday, and congratulate all of our winners.”

Written by: Editor on April 13, 2017.

