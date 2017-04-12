Skateboarders, town council begin dialogue

By BROOKE J. WOOD

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Most of them have been maneuvering their skateboards over the Pulaski skatepark since they were pre- and early teens, often moving to the adjacent tennis court just to glide on its smooth surface, despite the fact that the ramps so critical to their sport remained on the broken pavement.

They may have complained to each other about the conditions of a skatepark battered by use and age, but they didn’t think they could escalate those complaints higher. In short, they didn’t think anyone in town government would listen to them.

For Jacob Hodge, who began using the park off Newbern Road when he was 13, skating has been a form of both exercise and liberation.

