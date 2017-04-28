Shrek musical begins tonight at PCHS

By BROOKE J. WOOD

“Shrek: The Musical” opens tonight at Pulaski County High School as the theater department puts on its final production of the school year.

The musical is based on the popular animated movie by Dreamworks Animation. The story follows Shrek, an ogre, as he works to get fairy tale creatures off his swampland so he can return to his lonely existence. To have them removed, he makes a deal that requires traveling, and along the way he meets an annoying donkey, a beautiful princess and a size-challenged egomaniac.

“The adventures are peppered with songs that were written for the original Broadway show and the tour version. They encounter – and defeat – a dragon that was protecting the princess and possible true love’s first kiss,” explains Jeff McCoy, the high school’s theater arts director.

