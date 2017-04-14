Shirley Mae Horton Long

Shirley Mae Horton Long, 79, of Pulaski, Va., died Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late Nancy Beatrice Southern Horton and Elwin Leroy Horton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Kent Long; daughter Vicki Thomas; and sister Yvonne Harriman.

She is survived by her son, Barry Long of Denver, Colo.; grandchild Santanna Underwood; and two great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be 2 p.m. today (Friday) at Highland Memory Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com .

Arrangements are by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.

