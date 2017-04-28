Saturday’s the day to get rid of unused meds

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Gather your expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications because this weekend is time to make sure they don’t end up in the wrong hands.

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. That means there will be thousands of locations nationwide, including two in Pulaski County, where unwanted medications can be turned in — no questions asked. Unfortunately, liquid medications, needles and other sharp items cannot be accepted.

Pulaski Community Partners Coalition (PCPC) and Pulaski Police Department are joining forces to offer a Take Back collection booth at Food City in Pulaski, while Dublin Police Department will have a collection booth at CVS in Dublin. Both booths are open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Law enforcement and other agencies hold Take Back days twice a year in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The program’s goal is to dispose of unneeded prescription drugs so they don’t end up being abused or contaminating water supplies by being flushed down toilets.

Last fall, 366 tons of prescription drugs were collected for disposal nationwide, and 175 pounds were collected in Pulaski. In the past 12 Take Backs, more than 3,500 tons of medications have been surrendered nationally.

Studies show that most abused prescription drugs are obtained from family members and friends, particularly from home medicine cabinets.

Collected medications are turned over to the DEA for proper disposal.

