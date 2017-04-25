Rising waters paralyze county

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

More than four inches of rain has fallen in the New River Valley in the past week, with the heaviest falling over the weekend, closing roads, and causing rivers, creeks and streams to spill over their banks in many localities.

“The brunt of the rainfall fell Sunday night,” said Nick Fillo, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg.

Pulaski County witnessed some of the heaviest rains, seeing 3.8 inches in some localities by Monday morning. Pulaski County accumulated about 4.5 inches of rain in the past week.

Peak Creek crested at 8.5 feet Monday morning, and then began receding before it reached the 13-foot flood stage. Monday afternoon, the town of Pulaski reported that Lottier Street, and Dora Highway between Birch Street and Prince Avenue were closed and impassable due to water.

