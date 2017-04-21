Refilling my cup of compassion at Kanuga

by Pat Farrell

I ran across a brochure for Kanuga this morning. It reminded me of a time that the Lord had me visit this divine destination.

Kanuga is a spiritual retreat near Asheville. It was my first visit there, and the setting could not have been more perfect. It was October in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Cottages were situated within the forest and embraced the edge of a sparkling lake. A great fireplace was in the main hall. Rocking chairs lined up on a wide covered porch. The cross of Christ sat mounted across the lake. Its purpose reflected on the water. Surrounded by God’s servants – Jewish, Christian, Catholic and Protestant – each chasing after His heart. A conference couldn’t get better than this.

The title to our conference was “Refilling the Cup of Compassion.” While I was chosen to be the presenter, I knew in my heart that I had to surrender my purpose to be a vessel of His Spirit. I had to allow God to inspire, to encourage and to empower His servants, His students and disciples.

It was a powerful and motivating spiritual experience. God was with us and worked through us. Many experienced the miracle of re-awakening to purpose. There were angels among us. Some reconnected with old friends. Hearts were inspired. Many came to know that the search for truth had always been within their hearts. We vowed to take the time to be still and listen, to be present with every moment, to love God through every breath that we take.

My cup was refilled with compassion at Kanuga. What I was there to facilitate was given to me. Thank you my dear sisters and brothers of the faith. Thank you to God’s angels on this earth and for your compassion.

Thank you God for Kanuga.

“A threefold cord is not easily broken.” Ecclesiastes 4:12

Pat Farrell is a CEP life coach and certified lay minister for the Wytheville District United Methodist Church She can be reached at pat@patfarrellcoach.com or 276-223-8210.

