Ratcliffe preparing for golf fundraiser

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

“The Ratcliffe” transportation museum is gearing up for its largest active fundraiser of the year, the Raymond F. Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum Benefit Golf Tournament to be held June 9.

The sixth annual four-person Captain’s Choice tournament has provided $15,000 to $20,000 in operational funds for the nonprofit museum since its inception, according to John Hawley, a tournament founder. The first five years, the tourney was held at Pulaski Country Club, but it’s being moved to Draper Country Club this year.

“It is our goal to offer the best golf tournament in this area. In order to accomplish this, we need the support” of the community, Tye Kirkner says in a letter sent from Friends of The Ratcliffe, a nonprofit dedicated to operations and program development at the museum. Kirkner is president of the group.

Written by: Editor on April 20, 2017.

