Radford juvenile found

RADFORD — A 16-year-old juvenile who was reported missing in Radford last week has been located.

Radford City Police Department announced Saturday afternoon that Rebekah Sisson had been located. However, no other information is being released.

Sisson’s mother reported her missing Wednesday evening. She told police her last contact with Sisson was 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Written by: Editor on April 4, 2017.

Comments

comments