Pulaskians play Carnegie Hall tonight

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

NEW YORK ­– Two Pulaskians will be among local talent headlining Carnegie Hall this evening.

Stephanie Quesenberry and Anne Kelly Newman, along with 163 other members of Virginia Tech’s choirs and wind ensemble, were invited to perform at the legendary concert hall’s 2017 New York International Music Festival.

“I’m excited. I know some big orchestras have been on that stage,” Quesenberry says.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on April 11, 2017.

Comments

comments