Pulaski Yankees announce ‘Calfee Gives’ night

By CHRISTINA EDNEY

PULASKI YANKEES

PULASKI – The Pulaski Yankees would like to announce its partnership with OneMain Financial for a night of giving back to our local community.

Calfee Gives Night will be held Saturday, August 5th at Calfee Park to benefit the Pulaski Daily Bread.

The Pulaski Daily Bread is a nonprofit that serves free lunch to anyone who is hungry – no questions asked. Daily Bread serves nearly 200 people every day during the summer months including 30% seniors, 30% children and 40% adults over the age of 18. Organizers say hunger is a silent epidemic that is impacting our community.

“Daily Bread has fought this battle for the last 30 years -to make sure individuals in our community who are in need have one nourishing meal per-day,” says Daily Bread Program Director Debra Harrell.

The Pulaski Daily Bread is located in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church on Jefferson Avenue. As of March 2017 the organization has served more than 999 thousand meals – a feat organizers say could not be done without the help of volunteers and donations from the community.

Food City will be present with $5.00 bags of groceries available for purchase to be donated to the Pulaski Daily Bread. Each person who purchases a grocery bag to be donated will also receive one raffle ticket for a chance to win $1,000 from OneMain Financial. The winner will be announced in the 7th inning.

OneMain Financial is dedicated to the success of our community and hopes this prize will encourage involvement and incentive to help hunger relief.

“We are looking forward to volunteering alongside the other supporters to collect donations that will help our friends and neighbors in need,” said Charlie Anderson

Written by: Editor on April 20, 2017.

