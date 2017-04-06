Pulaski County FOL hosts April book sale

The Pulaski County Friends of the Library (FOL) kicks of its spring season with a two-day book sale Friday and Saturday.

“Thousands of good used books, hardback, paperback and children editions are available for sale,” says FOL member Buddy Johnston.

Most hardbacks sell for $1 each, and paperbacks for 50¢.

“The bookstore has just received a large collection of children’s books for 25 cents each or less. Most all of your favorite authors are available for purchase. Many new unsold books of the late local Radford author Jess Carr will be for sale for $1. This is truly a book lovers’ treasure hunt,” Johnston maintains.

