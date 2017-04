Pulaski woman charged with hitting cyclist

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski woman was arrested Sunday on a charge of felony hit and run after she allegedly struck a man on a bicycle and failed to stop at the scene.

According to Sgt. Jill Neice with Pulaski Police Department, police received a call from an adult male being treated Sunday at LewisGale Hospital Pulaski reporting he had been hit by a car around 6:30 p.m., while riding a bike.

April 4, 2017

