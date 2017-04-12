Police impersonation case still on hold

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

It’s been more than a year now since a Pulaski man is alleged to have inappropriately touched a 19-year-old female while claiming to be a police officer, but he is yet to be tried.

The trial for Robert Shannon Carr, 74, was supposed to have been tried in Pulaski County General District Court Tuesday, but court records show the case was continued prior to Tuesday at the request of the defense.

Carr’s trial was put on hold last July so he could undergo a mental evaluation to determine whether he was competent to stand trial. In November the case was continued again so the defendant could undergo treatment to restore him to competency.

