PCHS grad deployed overseas

Army Pfc. Brandon R. Harvey, a 2014 graduate of Pulaski County High School, has deployed overseas in support of Atlantic Resolve. He is the son of Stephen M. Taylor of Parrot.

Atlantic Resolve is a demonstration of continued U.S. commitment to collective security through a series of actions designed to reassure NATO allies and partners of America’s dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region in light of the Russian intervention in Ukraine.

Since April 2014, Army Europe has led land forces efforts on behalf of the U.S. military, by conducting continuous, enhanced multinational training and security cooperation activities with allies and partners in eastern Europe. These activities are taking place in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary.

Written by: Editor on April 14, 2017.

