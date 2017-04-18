PC track and field running in the right direction

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

Pulaski County head track and field coach Sirak Ogbagabir is excited about not only the remainder of this season, but the future of his program.

““The season has had a very promising start,” he said. “We have a whole bunch of new, young and motivated athletes that are pairing up with our veterans which is making us contenders again here in the spring.”

Friday Ogbagabir took his squads to Radford High School for the All-American Relays. By the end of the day both teams stood out, with the boys team taking third place and the girls finishing sixth our of over 30 teams.

For the Lady Cougars there were some notable finishes. Carrie Smith took first place in the 100 meter with a time of 12.87. She topped that off with a third place finish in the 200, third place in the 400, fifth place in the triple jump and seventh place in the long jump.

Shanece Lewis took fifth in the 100 and 200 and added a fourth place finish in the 400 meter. Jaime McNair finished sixteenth in the 100 and eleventh in the 200. Essence McCloud took sixth in the 100 meter hurdles. Ashlyn Anderson took seventh in the 300 meter hurdles. Bailey Simpson took 24th in the 800 meter. Mikayla Cox took 23rd in the 1,600 meter. Hannah Bopp took 17th in the 100 meter hurdles. In the 300 hurdles Katie Fox finished 16th and Alaina Akers took 17th. Akers also took 35th in the long jump and 16th in the triple jump.

In the discus throw Savanna Solomon finished21st, Savanna Willis finished 30th and Holly Woodyard finished 42nd. Willis took 28th in the shot put, Solomon finished 29th.

The 4 x 100 relay team of Akers, Anderson, McNair and McCloud finished sixth with a time of 54.11.

Christiansburg took first place overall, followed by Salem, Giles, Floyd County, George Wythe and Pulaski County. Auburn, James River, Chilhowie and Eastern Montgomery rounded out the top 10.

For the boys there were more names involved. In the 100 meter dash Hunter Thomas finished third, Noah O’Dell took 10th and Dontay Brown finished 11th. In the 200 meter Thomas took eighth, O’Dell was 12th and RJ Blevins was 14th. In the 400 Blevins took fourth, Nathan Eldridge took sixth and Ryan Smith finished 11th.

Jake Winesett took second in the 800, followed by Shaun King in the third. Winesett took third in the 1,600 followed by Noah Whitlow in seventh and Davis Farmer in 15th. Whitlow also took seventh in the 3,200 meter, Brendan Guthrie took eighth and James Guthrie took 11th.

In the 110 hurdles Brown took third, Levi Gray took seventh and James Jackson was 16th. In the 300 hurdles Gray finished eighth and Jackson took 25th.

Gray took 10th in the high jump, followed by O’Dell in 11th. Thomas took eighth in the long jump followed by Brown in 13th and O’Dell in 19th. Gray took 8th in the triple jump, followed by Brown in 16th and O’Dell in 19th. Gray also took eighth in the triple jump. Brown finished 16th and O’Dell finished 20th.

In the discus Caleb Bishop took eighth, Brody Fields took 19th and DJ Gathers finished 20th. Bishop also took third in the shot put, followed by Fields in 11th and Gathers in 23rd.

The team of Brown, O’Dell, Thomas and Blevins took third in the 4 x 100. The 4 x 400 team of Eldridge, Smith, King and Winesett finished third also. The spring medley relay team of Julian Black, Luke Russell, Chris Shay and David Villa took second. Finally, the 4 x 800 relay team of Cade Compton, Eldridge, Smith and Brendan Guthrie also took second.

For the boys Covington took first place, followed by Patrick Henry-Glade Springs, Pulaski County, George Wythe, Christiansburg, Parry McCluer, Glenvar and William Byrd. Fort Chiswell and Auburn finish out the top 10.

“I like the direction we’re heading,” Ogbagabir said. “Our goal is another title and to make noise at the state level. At Patrick Henry Carrie Smith ran a state qualifier in the 400 meters and the #3 time in 4A to date. Many of our younger athletes ran their first track meets and over performed. At the Colonels Classic we had very strong performances and many race winners. Grace Boone ran a school record 2:20.07 and has the top time in the state. The 4×400 team of Smith, Boone, Anderson and Lewis ran a 4:09.5 to win and rank them number one in the state. The boys were strong too. Many of them placed really well and the 4×400 of Smith, King, Eldridge and Blevins won the event in 3:35. This past Wednesday we put together some good performances and got a great day of work in. Friday at Radford we were very productive the highlight of the night was the boys 4×100 relay of Thomas, Brown, Blevins and O’Dell breaking the school record in a time of 44.38. This outdoor season has been so exciting with all the new kids coming out and providing depth in spots we needed in the sprints, jumps and relays. The distance runners and throwers have upped the ante with many strong performances and are showing some depth as well. I am very excited about the direction we are going in and see huge things ahead!”

