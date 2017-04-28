Patricia Arbella Nunn

Patricia Arbella Nunn, 75, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

She was a member of Faith Bible Church in Pulaski, and a retired cosmetology teacher.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Florence Waite; son Richard Allen Zavaglia; daughter Tammy Schultz; sisters Charlotte Kobak and Sharon P. Toal; and brothers George and Michael Waite.

Survivors include her sons, Tony Zavaglia of Rochester, N.Y., and Kenny Nunn of Barren Springs, Va.; daughters and sons-in-law Missy and Timmy Hanks of Pulaski, Darlene and Randy King of Leroy, N.Y., and Lori and Ben Sheppard of Branchport, N.Y.; brother Phillip Waite of Florida; sister Shirley Daltilio of Phoenix, Ariz.; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

The family expresses its thanks to Rhonda Carter for all her love and support.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Faith Bible Church in Pulaski. Memorial services begin at 2 p.m., with Pastor Jimbo Linkous officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Faith Bible Church, 110 Lagrange St., Pulaski, VA 24301.

The Nunn family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

April 28, 2017.

