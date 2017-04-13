Parents petition for new middle school

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Parents of two Pulaski County children voiced their concerns with the county’s two current middle schools during a Tuesday school board meeting.

Dr. Michelle Poore and Tim Goff, parents to children ages 2 and 4, settled in Pulaski six years ago. Poore, a Pulaski native, told the board that the county’s school system weighed heavily in her decision to return home to start their family.

“However, as a parent of small children, I’m really concerned about the condition of our middle schools,” Poor told the school board. “I think in order to prepare our children for tomorrow, we’re going to need to build new facilities and upgrade the technology.”

