I recently had the pleasure of accompanying he Dublin Elementary fourth graders on their trip to Jamestown and Williamsburg. I wanted to express how impressed I was with these young people, the teachers and the chaperones on this trip. The trip was well planned and organized, and the chaperones were great. However, what impressed me the most were the students themselves. They were well behaved and represented Pulaski County well.

Folks, these children are our future, and this is the subject of this letter. Pulaski County is in the midst of a now-four-year-old debate over building a consolidated middle school. It doesn’t take a genius to look at the existing middle schools at Dublin and Pulaski and realize they are long past their usefulness, and their physical condition is a shame and an embarrassment. Our students deserve a new middle school to meet the learning needs of the 21st Century. I come back to the focus on the children, and I ask you, if you see the potential in the students in Pulaski County, then why wouldn’t you place those children in the best environment possible for that potential to develop? Again, I cannot find words strong enough to express to you how impressive these young people really are. I see them as smart, thoughtful and kind to one another.

The cost of construction will never decrease, time will not stand still, and the pressing issue of building a new consolidated middle school will not go away. I urge the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, as they have stated they would, to put the middle school project to a referendum and let the citizens of Pulaski County be heard.

Lisa D. Burnett

Pulaski

