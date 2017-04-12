One-day computer workshops offered

New River Community College is offering several one-day workshops on Microsoft Office computer programs in April and May.

“Excel: Intermediate” (#5505) covers managing worksheets and workbooks, advanced formatting, subtotals, range names, tables, sharing, protection and templates. The workshop is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 20.

“Word: Advanced” (#3630) covers performing mail merge, and creating forms, master documents, table of contents, footnotes and indexes. Students also create macros, customize the ribbon and set Word options. The class is 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 24.

“Excel: Advanced” (#5506) uses features of Excel to create and enhance PivotTables, use advanced functions, use Goal Seek and analysis tools and create macros. PivotTables are used to analyze and compare large amounts of data. This workshop is scheduled 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 4.

All courses are held in room 143 of NRCC’s NRV Mall site in Christiansburg. Tuition is $115 per course. The workshops prepare individuals to become Microsoft Office Specialist certified.

For online registration, visit www.nr.edu/workforce, Classes & Programs, Non Credit Course Offerings and then search for the class ID number. Call 540-674-3613.

