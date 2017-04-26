melinda@southwesttimes.com
Although it was retired by a jumbotron a couple of years ago, Calfee Park’s old scoreboard has been given new life.
Shelor Motor Mile, which purchased Calfee Park from Pulaski in 2014, recently made a monetary donation that allowed Christiansburg High School to purchase and install the refurbished scoreboard for its baseball program. The donation was made through Shelor’s “Growing the Future” program.
According to a prepared statement from Shelor, the Christiansburg team has been in need of an updated 9-inning scoreboard for several years. Head baseball coach Dale Nelson said a new scoreboard would not have been possible if not for contributions from Shelor and Christiansburg High School Booster Club.
“This scoreboard has a history about it, as well, with this full nine-inning scoreboard being the same one that was used at Calfee Park with the Pulaski Yankees,” Nelson added.
Since its inception, the “Growing the Future” program has donated more than $6 million to area schools. More information on the program is available at shelor.com.
