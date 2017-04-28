Obstacle race slated at state park Saturday

Runners will splash through water holes, jump logs and other obstacles, and trudge through rough terrain Saturday while competing in the annual Claytor Lake Ness Monster Obstacle Course Race.

Sponsored by TriAdventure, the approximately 3-mile-long race takes place within Claytor Lake State Park from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration is $35 for students and $40 for the general public.

Participants should arrive in time to pick up their packets between 7 and 8 a.m. Bear left where the road splits inside the park and follow the signs.

