NRCC offering motor vehicle dealer course

New River Community College is offering a two-day Virginia Independent Motor Vehicle Dealer Operator course this month.

The course, offered through Virginia Independent Automobile Dealer Association (VIADA), takes students through steps to establish a dealership under local zoning and Dealer Board requirements, the sales process, laws and regulations, operating expenses, and more.

The $375 course is 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the New River Valley Mall site in Christiansburg.

For online registration, visit www.nr.edu/workforce, Classes & Programs, Non Credit Course Offerings and then search for workshop ID number 3575.

Written by: Editor on April 14, 2017.

