NRCC hosting 3-D printing workshops

For those with an interest in 3-D printing, New River Community College is offering 3-D printing workshops this month in Christiansburg and Dublin.

“Introduction to 3-D Printing” (#4264) features overviews of 3-D printing history and current technology, including uses of 3-D printing in education and industry. Participants are given demonstrations, shown how to set up printers, provided tips and tricks for printing and a basic introduction to modeling software including Inventor, Space Claim and SketchUp. Future 3-D printing technologies also are discussed. The workshop is scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. today in room 148 at the college’s New River Valley Mall site in Christiansburg.

The workshop (#4263) is also offered 2 to 4 p.m. April 27 in Dublin in 109 Martin Hall.

Each workshop is $40. For online registration, visit www.nr.edu/workforce, Classes & Programs, Non Credit Course Offerings and then search for the workshop ID number.

NRCC also has 3-D labs open to the public throughout the week. The lab in Dublin is open 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in 109 Martin Hall. The Christiansburg lab is open 2 to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in room 147.

Written by: Editor on April 12, 2017.

