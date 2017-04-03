NRCA hosting Renter Education Workshops

New River Community Action is sponsoring four free Renter Education Workshops for individuals and business owners at Pulaski Library during April.

The workshops address topics such as repairs and other common disputes, fair housing laws and eviction in Virginia and guides to leases, deposits and payments.

Sessions are noon to 2 p.m. Wednesdays April 5, April 12 and April 19 at the library, 60 Third St. NW, Pulaski. A Thursday, April 20, session is 4-6 p.m. at the library.

Register at least two days prior to the workshop you plan to attend by calling 980-5525 or emailing sgray@nrcaa.org.

