Newly charged sex offender will stay in jail

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Even if a Pulaski sex offender were to be granted bond on new sex-related charges, he still wouldn’t be able to get out of jail.

A Pulaski County judge Wednesday granted a prosecutor’s request to revoke a November $5,000 bond set for Sherman David Reeves, 29, of Brookmont Road. That bond was set in a strangulation case that is unrelated to a forcible sodomy charge filed last week.

Defense attorney Robert Canard tried to get the bond revocation hearing postponed until next Wednesday, saying he didn’t receive notice of the hearing in time to prepare a response. With additional time, he said, he would be able to subpoena witnesses who could propose alternative living arrangements for Reeves pending trial.

