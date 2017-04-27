New truck driving course begins

Registration is open for New River Community College’s professional truck driving course, which is being offered in weekend or weekday sessions.

During the hands-on training, participants learn truck driving skills and take Virginia DMV’s Class A commercial driver’s test to obtain a CDL credential.

The weekend sessions (#5528) are being held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from April 29 through Aug. 20.

Weekday sessions will begin this summer. One session (#5530) runs June 5 through July 18 and another session (#5532) begins Aug. 1 and runs until Sept. 12.

Financial assistance is available to those who qualify through Virginia’s New Economy Workforce Credential Grant (WCG) program. More information about the WCG is available at www.nr.edu/workforce.

To register for one of the upcoming sessions, visit www.nr.edu/workforce, Classes & Programs, Non Credit Course Offerings and then search for the class ID number.

