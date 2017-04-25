Mom to serve 14 years for abusing infant

“In effect she took her life away from her,” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Epes said Monday of the effects a Pulaski woman’s abuse had on her infant daughter.

The child was 8 months old when 21-year-old Tuesday Danielle Manning critically injured her in 2015. The child suffered fractures to her skull, arms and leg. A doctor says damage to the now nearly 3-year-old girl’s brain was so severe, portions of it essentially “died” and were replaced by scars and spinal fluid.

“I’m sure it hurt when [the child’s] skull and arms were fractured,” Epes told Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch. “But it’s going to hurt a lot more in her heart and psyche” when the victim is old enough to realize it was her mother that caused her injuries.

