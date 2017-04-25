Milton Harvey Bivens

Milton Harvey Bivens, 86, of Dublin, Va., passed away Monday, April 24, 2017 at his home.

Born Sept. 13, 1930, in Giles County, Va., he was the son of the late Milton Luther Bivens and Mona Perdue Bivens. A sergeant in the U.S. Army, he served two tours in Vietnam.

He is survived by his wife, Olga Marie Bivens of Dublin; daughter Patricia Malik and husband Zeek of Richmond, Va.; grandson Rusty Quesenberry and wife Lisa Quesenberry of Dublin; great-granddaughter Nicole Quesenberry of Dublin; brother Danny Bivens and wife Janice of Lexington, Va.; sister-in-law Elisabeth Willey of Dublin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at Bower Funeral Home Chapel, 320 E. Main Street, Dublin, with Pastor Michael Collins officiating.

Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, with military honors conducted by the Pulaski VFW Post 1184. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Bower Funeral Home, 320 E. Main Street, Dublin.

