Miano’s minions trample Titans

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

Things all seemed to come together for the Lady Cougar softball team Wednesday as they defeated Hidden Valley 14-2.

“We’ve been telling the girls that they need to be patient,” head coach Gina Miano said. “We needed something good to happen and it did. Things just seemed to build from there. They really came together and got some things accomplished tonight.”

After three scoreless innings the Lady Cougars finally broke the ice with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning. With one out on the board senior Chelsea Doss connected for a double. Another pop fly put the second out on the board. Junior Victoria Goad stepped into the batters box next and sent a line drive into left field for a single that scored Doss. Goad attempted to reach second but was thrown out to end the inning.

After a three up, three down at the plate for the Titans, the Lady Cougars went back to work. Sophomore Alexa Nicely started the bottom of the fifth inning with a double. A sacrifice bunt by junior Kasey Johnston moved Nicely to third.

Junior Kaylie Akers laid down a perfect bunt that left several Titans confused. She made it to first, but then Nicely bolted home from third. A well executed slide got her behind and under the catcher to come in safe at home.

Sophomore Laikin Smith sent a single into left field to move Akers to second. A pop fly brought on the second out of the inning.

Senior Hollie Eggleston reached base on an error to load the bases. Doss hit the ball again, forcing the Titans to commit another error that scored Akers and Smith while moving Eggleston to third. Senior Kayla Price singled to left field, scoring Eggleston and moving Doss to third. Goad calmly stepped into the box and sent the ball screaming over the left field fence for a three RBI home run. Nicely singled but another pop fly ended the inning with the Lady Cougars up 8-0.

Hidden Valley didn’t go down without a fight. The were able to score 2 runs in the top of the sixth, but a six run performance in the bottom of the sixth by Pulaski County put the issue to rest.

The inning featured a walk by Akers, a single by Smith, a walk by junior Josie Brewer, a single by Eggleston, a single by Doss and a walk by Price. Nicely ended the inning with a double that scored Eggleston, Doss and Price to give Pulaski County the slaughter rule win, 14-2.

Pulaski County finished the night with 11 hits and no errors, a combination that Miano knows is tough to beat.

“We were patient and let the game come to us,” she said. “We hit really well tonight and Brewer had a great night pitching. Our defense backed her up with solid play. Nicely, Goad, Doss, Smith, Eggleston and Price all hit the ball well. We got stronger tonight, now we just need to keep getting better each day.”

The Lady Cougars will be back in action Friday when they host Salem at 5 p.m.

Written by: Editor on April 27, 2017.

