McCready examines middle school alternatives

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County supervisor who recently suggested there’s more than one way to address the thorny issues plaguing the county’s two time-worn middle schools says all options remain on the table.

“I’m open to all possibilities, including building a new school. But what is troubling at the moment is the fact that we have a great amount of [classroom] capacity being unused,” board chair Andy McCready says.

He points out that the county only controls how a middle school project would be funded. Although it will be the school board’s decision whether or not it wants to build a new consolidated middle school or renovate existing schools, supervisors must decide if and how it will be funded.

Written by: Editor on April 20, 2017.

