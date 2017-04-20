By BROOKE J. WOOD
The Pulaski County supervisor who recently suggested there’s more than one way to address the thorny issues plaguing the county’s two time-worn middle schools says all options remain on the table.
“I’m open to all possibilities, including building a new school. But what is troubling at the moment is the fact that we have a great amount of [classroom] capacity being unused,” board chair Andy McCready says.
He points out that the county only controls how a middle school project would be funded. Although it will be the school board’s decision whether or not it wants to build a new consolidated middle school or renovate existing schools, supervisors must decide if and how it will be funded.
