Mayor: Progress requires ‘sweat and love’

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski’s mayor sent a message about taking personal responsibility for the town when he presented a resolution of appreciation to Friends of Peak Creek (FOPC) Tuesday evening.

Quoting author Rudyard Kipling, Mayor Nick Glenn said, “Gardens are not made by singing ‘Oh, how beautiful,’ and sitting in the shade.”

Glenn, who earlier praised FOPC for doing a “great deal for the community over the last four years,” elaborated on the Kipling quote:

Written by: Editor on April 6, 2017.

