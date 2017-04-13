Mary Draper Ingles’ story returns

After an 18-year absence, the popular outdoor drama based on the life of Mary Draper Ingles is slated for a summer return, making its new home at Nesselrod on the New River in Fairlawn.

After two months of meetings, the planning committee decided to run the play at the bed and breakfast’s sunken garden on the last Sunday of each month from June to September. The committee will continue to meet weekly as it works on logistics leading up to the play’s June 25 opening.

The play tells the story of Ingles’ capture, life among the Native Americans, and her eventual escape and journey through Appalachia to return to her home in the New River Valley.

