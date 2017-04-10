Margaret Elizabeth Neece

Margaret Elizabeth Neece, 59, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

Born May 18, 1957, in Bluefield, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late James Newton Etter and Margaret Virginia Abshire Etter.

She is survived by her children, Michael Ernie Neece and Christina Robin Durham, both of Dublin, Va.; grandchildren Thomas Jackson Durham III, Constance Amber Fowler and Alexandria Newton Durham; and two great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on April 10, 2017.

Comments

comments