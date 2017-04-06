Manhunt for suspected shooter scaled back

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

GILES COUNTY — A multi-agency manhunt for a person suspected of shooting at Giles County deputies Tuesday was scaled back after no suspect was located or identified.

The search was initiated after 2 p.m. when two deputies responding to an ongoing investigation in the 100 block of Lucky Lane in Newport may have been fired upon. Sheriff W. Morgan Millirons says the deputies, who had exited their vehicles, took cover when they heard a shot and debris from the gravel driveway was kicked up near them.

Officers from Virginia State Police; sheriff’s offices in Giles, Craig and Montgomery counties; and Radford City, aided by K9 teams and air support, participated in the manhunt. The search was scaled back to a more localized effort around 5:30 p.m.

Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office, which is leading the ongoing investigation, asks that anyone with information on the shooting and/or suspect contact Giles County Sheriff’s Office through 911 or State Police by dialing #77 on a cell phone. They also may email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

