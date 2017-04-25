Lyndia Graham Olinger

Lyndia Graham Olinger, 70, of Radford, Va., received her reward Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Pulaski Health & Rehab.

Born Aug. 6, 1946, she was a member of Morgan’s Chapel United Methodist Church, and retired from St. Albans Hospital with 32 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Eugene Olinger; her father, Hobert Graham Sr.; and her mother, Mattie Graham.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Jimmy Rorrer of Dublin, Va.; grandson Cody Rorrer; sisters and brother-in-law Glenna Berrman of Roanoke, Va., and Deborah and Gary Phillips of Radford; special stepmother Clara Graham of Christiansburg, Va.; stepbrothers and wives David and Debra Graham of Christiansburg, and Hobert Jr. and Tina Graham of Botetourt, Va.; and many special nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m., with Rev. Douglas Patterson officiating. Interment will follow in Sunrise Burial Park in Radford. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.

The Olinger family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.

